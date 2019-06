- The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the person who stole an AR-15 out of one of their police vehicles.

The gun was stolen just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, after officers were called to assist with a fire at the Casa Bonita Apartments located in the 3500 block of St. Francis Ave.

As officers were helping people evacuate out of the apartments, a male suspect went into the marked police vehicle and stole an AR-15 (serial number 305953).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 214-531-2357.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information in this case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.