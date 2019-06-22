< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas Police Chief takes part in panel discussion on efforts to reduce crime in Dallas Dallas Police Chief takes part in panel discussion on efforts to reduce crime in Dallas addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-chief-takes-part-in-panel-discussion-on-efforts-to-reduce-crime-in-dallas" addthis:title="Dallas Police Chief takes part in panel discussion on efforts to reduce crime in Dallas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414207909.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414207909");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png_7433313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.15.08_1561240147389.png_7433311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.15.08_1561240147389.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414207909-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png_7433313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png_7433313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.36.18_1561240149915.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.15.08_1561240147389.png_7433311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_DIALOGUE FOR A SAFER DALLAS 5P_00.00.15.08_1561240147389.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-chief-takes-part-in-panel-discussion-on-efforts-to-reduce-crime-in-dallas" data-title="Panel discussion on efforts to reduce Dallas crime" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-chief-takes-part-in-panel-discussion-on-efforts-to-reduce-crime-in-dallas" addthis:title="Panel By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 22 2019 04:50PM CDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 05:55PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414207909" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Law enforcement met with a packed room full of concerned citizens from all over Dallas Saturday for a panel discussion on their efforts to reduce crime in the city.</p><p>Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said over the last month, violent crimes are down in crime-ridden areas of the city.</p><p>But the chief added that there has been a recent spike in violence, especially in May.</p><p>Dallas had 38 murders last month, with 18 of those involving family violence or people who knew each other.</p><p>At Saturday's discussion, Chief Hall talked about several strategies Dallas police are using to combat crime in the city, including their "summer crime initiative," where they've identified "problem areas" or "hot spots" for crime to target.</p><p>So far, police said they have made nearly 360 arrests and seized 30 guns in those areas over the last month, but they still have a lot of work to do. </p><p>"What specific strategies are you doing to address those communities? Specific strategies, actions. What are you doing?" one person asked at Saturday's discussion.</p><p>With the city of Dallas now standing at more than 100 murders so far this year, concerned citizens are turning to city leaders and law enforcement for answers.</p><p>"Collaboration is key. It's 21st century policing, it's bringing other law enforcement agencies and communities together to police cities and that's what we're doing," Chief Hall said.</p><p>But the climbing number of murders in Dallas has some calling for Hall to step down.</p><p>Chief Hall says she doesn't have a response to the naysayers, choosing instead to focus on her role as chief. </p><p>And she says part of the solution lies in the community partnering with police to help solve and prevent crime.</p><p>"We have to stay vigilant as a law enforcement agency, but we have to make sure those things our community has some control over, whether it's being the eyes and ears, whether it's having a dialogue with us, making sure we're talking about where crime is happening," Chief Hall said.</p><p>Chief Hall presented data that showed violent crimes are going down in crime hot spots in June, compared to last month.</p><p>But murders, aggravated assaults, and robberies have all increased in those areas in the last year.</p><p>"Those individuals in that area who currently have warrants, we're going after those individuals," Chief Hall said. "Those individuals out selling drugs, known narcotics locations that are contributing to drugs in that area, making sure we're executing search warrants in those areas."</p><p>The crime problem in Dallas has become serious enough to warrant help from the state.</p><p>"This is not a rescue effort, this is a partnership," Chief Hall added.</p><p>Chief Hall said the data shows they're already seeing results from DPD's recent partnership with DPS troopers.</p><p>"Though we've had a spike in violence, specifically in the month of May, we are still one of the safer cities in the United States," Chief Hall said.</p><p>Chief Hall did acknowledge that Dallas PD is down about 550 officers in recent years</p><p>But she said they're not using that as a crutch, adding that they're going to continue working with the manpower they have and keep on recruiting.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-fled-scene-of-fatal-i-35-crash" title="Authorities search for driver who fled scene of fatal I-35 crash" data-articleId="414203491" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities search for driver who fled scene of fatal I-35 crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are searching for the driver who fled after being involved in a deadly wreck along I-35 in the medical district late Friday night.</p><p>According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a red sedan and a GMC Envoy were speeding, possibly racing, on southbound I-35 just after 10:30 p.m.</p><p>Investigators found that the sedan hit the GMC, causing it to lose control and hit three other vehicles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ex-tcu-qb-trevone-boykin-arrested-on-new-charges" title="Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin arrested on new charges" data-articleId="414200851" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin arrested on new charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 03:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin is now facing more charges in connection with his initial arrest in 2018.</p><p>Boykin was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Friday. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member and tampering with a witness charge.</p><p>In March 2018, Boykin was arrested at his Mansfield home on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-accused-of-kidnapping-woman-arrested-following-chase-in-dallas" title="Man accused of kidnapping woman arrested following chase in Dallas" data-articleId="414194922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of kidnapping woman arrested following chase in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police arrested a kidnapping suspect following a chase early Saturday morning.</p><p>Officers were called out just after 1:15 a.m. for a kidnapping call in the 5600 block of Winslow Ave.</p><p>After arriving at the scene, officers were told a woman was forced into a vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script More News Stories Featured Videos url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_AUBREY CHILD FOUND IN HOT CAR 9P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4-year-old boy pulled from hot car near Aubrey has died</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/fashions-to-celebrate-independence-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Fashions_To_Celebrate_Fox_4th_0_7432742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fashions_To_Celebrate_Fox_4th_0_20190622143539"/> <span Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/P_DIALOGUE%20FOR%20A%20SAFER%20DALLAS%205P_00.00.16.28_1561240147470.png_7433312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas Police Chief takes part in panel discussion on efforts to reduce crime in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-fled-scene-of-fatal-i-35-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/V_DALLAS_SUV%20THROUGH%20STEMMONS%20FWY%20GUARDRAIL%207A_00.00.27.09_1561237576981.png_7432877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities search for driver who fled scene of fatal I-35 crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ex-tcu-qb-trevone-boykin-arrested-on-new-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/trevone%20boykin_1561235394502.jpg_7432874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin arrested on new charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-kidnapping-woman-arrested-following-chase-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Javier%20Arriaga_1561227631581.jpg_7432770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of kidnapping woman arrested following chase in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-boy-pulled-from-hot-car-near-aubrey-has-died" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/P_AUBREY%20CHILD%20FOUND%20IN%20HOT%20CAR%209P_00.00.45.24_1561170837421.png_7432197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old boy pulled from hot car near Aubrey has died</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 