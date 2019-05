- Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man outside an Oak Lawn apartment complex early Monday morning.

Witnesses told police 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was shot to death by two men at the apartment complex on Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road.

The witnesses said the killers took off in a red Dodge Charger.

Edwards’ family and friends are stunned. They said he was known as Blake. He loved music and played the guitar.

“He was very much into music, very outgoing, loved to sing and write music. He loved to entertain, loved to make people happy, said Stephanie Stephens, his mother. “He was always looking to make friends with everybody.”

Stephens said she’s going to miss seeing him grow up and become a father.

Police did not release a detailed description of the killers. There’s also no word on a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department's homicide unit at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.