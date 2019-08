- Thousands of families are ready for school thanks to the annual Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair.

The fair opened early Friday morning at Fair Park. It continues until 2 p.m.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was there for the first time to greet Dallas ISD student and their families.

"This is a great, great event because you do get to see the future. These kids present the future and that's why I think it's so important that as the mayor, I continue to let people know that the most important resource we have here in this city are our children. And that's why supporting education is something I've said for many, many years is our top priority. Because I understand that our workforce of the future is here today getting these school supplies," Mayor Johnson said.

The fair offers students free dental screenings, vision screenings, immunizations, school supplies and haircuts.

"This is the 11th year I get to do this. It's always a lot of fun. I always worry when we have a transition of mayors but the fact that three mayors have kept this going is great for our families, great for the community. So I'm very proud the tradition continues," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

The superintendent said 90 percent of the students in the district are economically disadvantaged and often don't get the services that are offered at the fair.

"So it's very important that they can get their hair cut. They can get their shots. They can see a dentist. All those things get handled right here so they can get ready for school in a couple weeks," Hinojosa said.

In Tarrant County, the Back to School Roundup will be on Thursday. It will be a new location this year – the Tarrant County College South Campus in Fort Worth.

Kids there will also get school supplies, backpacks and health screenings.

School in both Dallas and Fort Worth starts on Aug. 19.

www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com

backtoschoolroundup.org