Related Headlines S. Dallas residents complain about state troopers

- A Dallas city councilman says Texas DPS troopers are targeting his constituents, and he wants them out of South Dallas.

DPS has been working with the Dallas Police Department since June to reduce a surge in violent crime.

But Dallas District 7 Councilman Adam Bazaldua says he has been flooded with complaints about DPS tactics in his district.

MORE: South Dallas residents complain about state troopers harassing drivers, scaring people

On Thursday, he was joined by the Dallas County DA, who made surprisingly critical comments about gun seizures during the operation.

No one from the Dallas Police Department was at the news conference, but just a short time later, DPD released a lengthy statement challenging the comments made by the councilman and district attorney.

“Right now, we have a situation that is making some in my community not only feel unprotected, but targeted and profiled,” Bazaldua said.

Joined by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Commissioner John Wiley Price, and several of his colleagues, Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua addressed what he called the "current over-policing by DPS state troopers" in his district, which includes South Dallas.

“What is happening right now is wrong, and I am asking that it stop,” Bazaldua said.

At the Dallas police chief's invitation, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed state troopers in June to help DPD combat a sharp increase in violent crimes.

DPD pointed out that the record murder rate of 40 homicides in May was more than double the total from April.

Since DPS arrived nearly two months ago, DPD officials say the troopers have been assisting with operations in eight "targeted areas," with the southeast patrol identified as the number one target area for crime reduction.

On Tuesday, at a heated community meeting, the DPS regional director said troopers have stopped nearly 12,000 people in the past seven weeks, confiscating 71 guns.

“That’s great to hear, but when I see the number of stops it took to get to that 71, I'm wondering if this is a sacrifice my community has to make in order to see some results,” Bazaldua added.

Dallas County's top law enforcer, the district attorney, was even more skeptical.

“First of all, you don't know if that gun would have been used in a murder,” DA Cruezot said. “I understand taking the gun if it's an illegal gun, not because you have evidence that it's about to be used to commit a murder. So there's no correlation between those.”

The Dallas Police Department strongly disagrees.

In a lengthy statement, DPD said that troopers and agents have made more than "400 arrests and served more than 250 warrants in the concentrated area of operation,” adding that "the southeast division has experienced a 29% reduction in violent crime."

Still, some South Dallas residents, including one business owner, feel the troopers’ presence is hurting their community.

“They're causing fear. People are not coming to South Dallas,” business owner Tabitha Wheeler-Reagan said.

The district attorney said his office is looking very closely at those cases to see if there was probable cause to make an arrest.

The joint operation between DPS and DPD remains ongoing indefinitely.