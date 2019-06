The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved the installation of rainbow crosswalks in Dallas's Oak Lawn neighborhood

The rainbow crosswalks will be installed on Cedar Springs Road at intersections from Douglas Avenue to Oak Lawn Avenue, the heart of Dallas’ gay community.

Officials said the rainbows will be a visible symbol of the importance of Oak Lawn in the struggle for gay rights in Texas. Other Texas cities, like Houston and San Antonio, have installed similar crosswalks in recent years.

The GLBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation has raised a large part of the $128,000 to get the project moving.

The rainbow crosswalks were approved by the council as part of a larger street improvement package for the area. Construction should begin in September with completion by early 2020.