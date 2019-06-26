< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas council approves rainbow crosswalks honoring LGBT in Oak Lawn By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:41PM CDT Other Texas cities, like Houston and San Antonio, have installed similar crosswalks in recent years.</p><p>The GLBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation has raised a large part of the $128,000 to get the project moving.</p><p>The rainbow crosswalks were approved by the council as part of a larger street improvement package for the area. Man accused of stabbing person to death at West End DART station
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:41PM CDT
A Dallas man was charged with murder after police say he stabbed a man to death at a DART station.
Ladarius Hamilton, 31, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of murdering a man at DART's West End station.
Police say Hamilton stabbed his victim to death during a fight at the station around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 01:42PM CDT
Private security has been hired to patrol Katy Trail during peak hours.
Off-duty Dallas Police Department officers had been patrolling the trail, but were pulled "to address more pressing matters."
Ameritex Guard Services security officers will now be patrolling the trail on bikes, or in a golf cart during inclement weather.

Grand jury process moving quickly for Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot suspected car thief
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:57AM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 05:15PM CDT
The grand jury process is going unusually fast for the Farmers Branch officer accused of murdering a suspected car thief.
The deadly shooting of Juan Moreno happened just two weeks ago in Northwest Dallas.
Public pressure could be pushing the case faster than normal. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of stabbing person to death at West End DART station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas man was charged with murder after police say he stabbed a man to death at a DART station.</p><p>Ladarius Hamilton, 31, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of murdering a man at DART's West End station.</p><p>Police say Hamilton stabbed his victim to death during a fight at the station around 3: 30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/private-security-hired-to-patrol-katy-trail" title="Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail" data-articleId="414860163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Private security has been hired to patrol Katy Trail during peak hours.</p><p>Off-duty Dallas Police Department officers had been patrolling the trail, but were pulled "to address more pressing matters."</p><p>Ameritex Guard Services security officers will now be patrolling the trail on bikes, or in a golf cart during inclement weather.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-of-man-killed-by-a-farmers-branch-officer-protests-outside-grand-jury-room" title="Grand jury process moving quickly for Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot suspected car thief" data-articleId="414845764" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1152046019_1561578269195-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Warren, O'Rourke among 2020 candidates taking stage on first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/wednesday-noon-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_20190626173748"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wednesday Noon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> Most Recent

Man accused of stabbing person to death at West End DART station
Dallas council approves rainbow crosswalks honoring LGBT in Oak Lawn
Texas wants to move away from abstinence-only sex ed
Democratic debate: Warren, O'Rourke among 2020 candidates taking stage on first night
Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Ladarius%20Hamilton_1561588880225.png_7447545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Ladarius%20Hamilton_1561588880225.png_7447545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Ladarius%20Hamilton_1561588880225.png_7447545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man accused of stabbing person to death at West End DART station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-council-approves-rainbow-crosswalks-honoring-lgbt-in-oak-lawn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cedar%20Springs%20rainbow%20crosswalk_1561588850135.jpg_7447641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cedar%20Springs%20rainbow%20crosswalk_1561588850135.jpg_7447641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cedar%20Springs%20rainbow%20crosswalk_1561588850135.jpg_7447641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cedar%20Springs%20rainbow%20crosswalk_1561588850135.jpg_7447641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cedar%20Springs%20rainbow%20crosswalk_1561588850135.jpg_7447641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas council approves rainbow crosswalks honoring LGBT in Oak Lawn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-wants-to-move-away-from-abstinence-only-sex-ed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/01/28/School_districts_turn_to_mobile_apps_to__0_6685697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/01/28/School_districts_turn_to_mobile_apps_to__0_6685697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/01/28/School_districts_turn_to_mobile_apps_to__0_6685697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/01/28/School_districts_turn_to_mobile_apps_to__0_6685697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/01/28/School_districts_turn_to_mobile_apps_to__0_6685697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas wants to move away from abstinence-only sex ed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/democratic-debate-warren-orourke-among-2020-candidates-taking-stage-on-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561578269195.jpg_7446743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;stage&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;primary&#x20;debate&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;2020&#x20;election&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Adrienne&#x20;Arsht&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: Warren, O'Rourke among 2020 candidates taking stage on first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/private-security-hired-to-patrol-katy-trail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/11/02/katy%20trail_1446482779856_420854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 