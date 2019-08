- A suspected drunken driver who had a child in her car allegedly drove into a construction zone Friday morning and hit a worker.

Dallas police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Northwest Highway near Lemon Avenue. The workers were in the area using a large saw to cut concrete.

The driver of a dark sedan apparently didn’t see them, struck a worker and kept going. Another worker jumped into a truck and chased her for a few minutes.

Police said the woman complained about a foot injury so she was taken to the hospital under guard. She could face charges for failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.

Her child was safely buckled in a car seat and not injured. Officers cared for him at the scene until family members were located.

The construction worker was not seriously hurt.