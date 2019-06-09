< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas apartment complex permanently closed after crane collapse, residents to be relocated 11 2019 11:45AM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:33AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 11:45AM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:58AM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412028566-411682550" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, The Dallas midrise apartment complex damaged after storms knocked a crane onto part of the building will be permanently closed.

The management company of the Elan City Lights complex announced late Monday that the entire complex is uninhabitable and the 534 people who live in the building will have to move.

"Unfortunately, the building has become totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment,” Greystar Management Company said in a letter to residents.</p><p>One person was killed and five others injured when a construction crane at a property next door was toppled in high winds during Sunday’s severe storms. Cell phone video shot by residents showed how the crane tore through part of the parking garage and multiple occupied units.</p><p>Greystar said it will assist residents in finding new places to live, whether it’s at other properties it owns nearby in Dallas or another operator’s apartment complex. If residents choose another Greystar property, they will have all fees typically involved in a new move-in waived. People who choose to live at a non-Greystar complex can use an apartment locator service provided by the company.</p><p>The company said it will continue to offer a $100 per diem for residents through Friday and its extended its reservations block at local hotels through Friday night. Every resident’s June rent will be refunded along with all security deposits and an additional $500 dollars in each refund check.</p><p>It’s still not known how residents will be able to access their vehicles, many of which are still in the City Lights garage. People given five minutes on Monday day to go back inside their unit and take some of their belongings.</p><p>Investigators are still looking into the official cause of Sunday’s crane collapse and if there was any negligence involved. More News Stories

Funeral services set for fallen Grand Prairie officer, t-shirt fundraiser announced
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 11:21AM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:59AM CDT

Funeral services are set for a Grand Prairie officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Albert "AJ" Castaneda died while checking speeds by radar Friday morning on President George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Funeral_services_set_for_fallen_Grand_Pr_0_7382754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Funeral_services_set_for_fallen_Grand_Pr_0_7382754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Funeral_services_set_for_fallen_Grand_Pr_0_7382754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Funeral_services_set_for_fallen_Grand_Pr_0_7382754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Funeral_services_set_for_fallen_Grand_Pr_0_7382754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer Albert "AJ" Castaneda died while checking speeds by radar Friday morning on President George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral services set for fallen Grand Prairie officer, t-shirt fundraiser announced</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Funeral services are set for a Grand Prairie officer killed in the line of duty.</p><p>Officer Albert "AJ" Castaneda died while checking speeds by radar Friday morning on President George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road. Police say a driver, 17, somehow lost control of the vehicle she was driving and hit the officer.</p><p>There will be a visitation Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. The funeral will be Thursday morning at The Potter's House on West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Dallas PD unveils new online crime reporting system for citizens
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:49AM CDT

The Dallas Police Department presented a new online crime reporting system for the public at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting.

City councilman Adam McGough called Police Chief Renee Hall to appear in person to address the recent crime rate spike.

One of the proposals is to free up officers to tackle high-priority calls, by allowing the public to file police reports online.

Woman dies Sunday on Eagle Mountain Lake in possible drowning
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 09:17AM CDT

The Tarrant Regional Water District says a woman died on Eagle Mountain Lake during Monday's storms.

Water district police said a woman in her fifties and four other people were on the west side of the lake near South Broadway Street in Azle. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas PD unveils new online crime reporting system for citizens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Police Department presented a new online crime reporting system for the public at Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting.</p><p>City councilman Adam McGough called Police Chief Renee Hall to appear in person to address the recent crime rate spike.</p><p>One of the proposals is to free up officers to tackle high-priority calls, by allowing the public to file police reports online.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-dies-sunday-on-eagle-mountain-lake-in-possible-drowning" title="Woman dies Sunday on Eagle Mountain Lake in possible drowning" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-MAP%20EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20LAKE%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.01.06_1560262637137.png_7382495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-MAP%20EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20LAKE%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.01.06_1560262637137.png_7382495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-MAP%20EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20LAKE%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.01.06_1560262637137.png_7382495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-MAP%20EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20LAKE%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.01.06_1560262637137.png_7382495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-MAP%20EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20LAKE%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.01.06_1560262637137.png_7382495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman dies Sunday on Eagle Mountain Lake in possible drowning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tarrant Regional Water District says a woman died on Eagle Mountain Lake during Monday's storms.</p><p>Water district police said a woman in her fifties and four other people were on the west side of the lake near South Broadway Street in Azle. When the storms hit, the boat turned over and that woman went overboard.

Azle police and Tarrant Regional Water District police searched for two hours before finding her body. 