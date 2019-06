The Dallas midrise apartment complex damaged after storms knocked a crane onto part of the building will be permanently closed.

The management company of the Elan City Lights complex announced late Monday that the entire complex is uninhabitable and the 534 people who live in the building will have to move.

“Unfortunately, the building has become totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment,” Greystar Management Company said in a letter to residents.

One person was killed and five others injured when a construction crane at a property next door was toppled in high winds during Sunday’s severe storms. Cell phone video shot by residents showed how the crane tore through part of the parking garage and multiple occupied units.

Greystar said it will assist residents in finding new places to live, whether it’s at other properties it owns nearby in Dallas or another operator’s apartment complex. If residents choose another Greystar property, they will have all fees typically involved in a new move-in waived. People who choose to live at a non-Greystar complex can use an apartment locator service provided by the company.

The company said it will continue to offer a $100 per diem for residents through Friday and its extended its reservations block at local hotels through Friday night. Every resident’s June rent will be refunded along with all security deposits and an additional $500 dollars in each refund check.

It’s still not known how residents will be able to access their vehicles, many of which are still in the City Lights garage. People given five minutes on Monday day to go back inside their unit and take some of their belongings.

Investigators are still looking into the official cause of Sunday’s crane collapse and if there was any negligence involved. The mangled crane will likely be removed from this site over the next week, but no firm start date on the removal has been announced.