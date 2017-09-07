Dallas activist Dominique Alexander arrested on theft charge

Prominent Dallas activist Dominique Alexander was arrested Thursday in Denton County on a theft charge.

Denton County booking records show the arrest is for an incident that happened in May 2016. Alexander is accused of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Alexander is one of the founders of the Next Generation Action Network, which has held numerous protests and rallies in the past few years in the Dallas area. Most notably, the anti-police brutality rally NGAN was a sponsor of is where five Dallas officers were gunned down by an unrelated gunman on July 7, 2016.

As recently as Wednesday, Alexander was at Lee Park in Oak Lawn to watch the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Alexander does have previous run-ins with the law. He received probation for a felony injury to a child charge when he shook a two-year-old.