- The first man-made, crystalline lagoon in North Texas will open later this month at the Crystal Lagoons at Windsong Ranch in Prosper.

The 5-acre body of water will be the second such lagoon to open in the Lone Star State.

The "patented, eco-friendly system" "uses only 1% of the chemicals and 2% of the energy required by a traditional swimming pool."

The grand opening will be held on June 28-29, with Olympian Michael Phelps making an appearance.

Visitors will also get to take a tour of the lagoon at the grand opening.