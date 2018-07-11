Crash survivor thanks paramedics who saved her life

- A young woman who was seriously injured in an accident two years ago is celebrating her birthday Wednesday with the people who kept her alive.

Natasha Morio is turning 27 years old. And she’s very grateful to have reached this milestone. She wants to make sure the people from MedStar who saved her life know they are appreciated.

She was involved in a near-fatal car crash in November of 2016. She was driving on the freeway ramp that connects Highway 183 to Interstate 30 in Fort Worth and her car ended up smashing into a bridge support column.

She suffered abdomen trauma, a fractured femur, nearly amputated hand and serious injuries to her upper body. Paramedics from MedStar treated her at the scene of the crash and then took her to a Fort Worth trauma center.

“Very serious. I actually passed away right when I arrived at the hospital, the doctor’s said. And if it wasn’t for everybody that came to save me, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

Morio said her recovery was difficult but now she’s well enough to celebrate her special day with some of her rescuers. She even brought cake.

“I thank the doctors and the nurses and the police officers and the fire department and the EMTs that saved me that day,” she said.

Wednesday was the first time since the accident that she was able to meet face-to-face with some of the paramedics.