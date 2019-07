- A cow made a surprise stop at a North Texas home recently, and was even courteous enough to knock on the door during the visit.

The whole interaction was caught on the Ring doorbell camera at a Mansfield home near Fern Dr. and Hidden Glade Dr.

In the video, the cow strolls up to the porch, and nudges at the front door, before walking away.

"It was surely a shock when I looked at my phone," the homeowner said after watching the video.