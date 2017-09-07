Court hearing to determine fate of Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas

- A court hearing Thursday could determine the future of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Dallas. It still stands surrounded by a barricade and police officers in Lee Park.

A small crowd had gathered to watch the removal Wednesday afternoon after the Dallas City Council voted 13 to 1 to take it down. A crane to hoist the statue up was already in place when a federal judge halted the removal.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order request from an attorney named Kirk Lyons out of South. He filed the motion on behalf of a local member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is the same group that is suing the University of Texas for the removal of its Confederate monument.

News of that court order sparked debate in the park.

“Doing this is not going to make anybody’s lives better other than whitewash the entire history of our country,” one person said.

“But you put the loser up there? They still defended their country,” another argued.

“I saw a couple of arguments and a couple of people with their opinions and obviously we respect everyone’s opinions. Right, wrong, black, blue, pink… it really doesn’t matter. I mean, it’s just a good piece of art in my eyes,” said Micky Freeman.

Freeman lives across the street from the park. He was out early Thursday morning just to see if the statue was still standing.

The original plan from the city was to place it in a storage facility temporarily until a task force could come up with a recommendation for where it should go.

That group is also addressing what to do with other Confederate monuments across the country.