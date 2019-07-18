< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Couple charged in connection to Dallas toddler's death fight for custody

Posted Aug 06 2019 04:40PM CDT

Video Posted Aug 06 2019 06:01PM CDT

Updated Aug 06 2019 09:13PM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Couple charged in connection to Dallas toddler's death fight for custody&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/couple-charged-in-connection-to-dallas-toddlers-death-fight-for-custody" data-title="Couple charged in connection to Dallas toddler's death fight for custody" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/couple-charged-in-connection-to-dallas-toddlers-death-fight-for-custody" addthis:title="Couple charged in connection to Dallas toddler's death fight for custody"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422496615.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 06 2019 06:01PM By FOX4News.com Staff class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422496615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422496615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cedric Jackson Chrystal Jackson_1563469424035.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Amber%20Alert%20graphic_1562877942744.png_7515584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422496615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cedric Jackson, Sedrick Johnson, Amber Alert graphic"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422496615-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img a="/virtual/news/couple-charged-in-connection-to-dallas-toddlers-death-fight-for-custody";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422496615" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The family of the couple charged in connection with the death of a Dallas toddler want their children to stay in their custody.</p> <p>At a custody hearing on Tuesday, a judge decided one of the children who lived in the apartment with Cedric “CJ” Jackson will now live with relatives.</p> <p>Chrystal Jackson is charged with child endangerment. Police say her boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, admitted to disposing of CJ's body.</p> <p>The judge only heard one of the custody cases on Tuesday because Johnson remains in the Dallas County jail and did not have an attorney to represent him at the custody hearing.</p> <p>Shielded by her attorney, Chrystal Jackson had nothing to say after a judge ordered one of her two children, an 8-year-old girl, to be placed in the temporary custody of the girl's paternal grandmother, Sharon O'Keke.</p> <p>O’Keke's son and the girl's biological father, Devonte Hackney, says his mother is best suited to care for the girl.</p> <p>“I'm happy but no content,” Hackney said. “Because at the end of the day, I want her home for good.”</p> <p>The judge also ordered that Chrystal have no contact with her daughter due to her pending criminal case. Last month, she was charged with child endangerment after her nephew, CJ, was found dead in a Rowlett landfill.</p> <p>Dallas police detectives have said Johnson placed CJ in a dumpster after the boy became unresponsive. Chrystal is accused of initially lying to police after the boy disappeared.</p> <p>CJ had been placed in his aunt's care in May through a CPS custodial agreement. At the time, CPS says it was unaware that Johnson, a man with an extensive criminal history, was living in the home with CJ and six other kids.</p> <p>Five of the kids were Johnson’s. His mother wants custody of them. A judge is hearing that case next week.</p> <p>“The ultimate goal is to have all of these children placed with family members if possible,” said Marissa Gonzales, a CPS spokesperson.</p> <p>“They have family to support them. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Post Malone announces 2nd annual Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a successful concert last year, Posty Fest will be back this fall in a bigger North Texas venue.</p><p>Post Malone, a Grapevine High School graduate, announced that Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 2.</p><p>Last year, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas -- headliners like Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, and others performed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses" title="Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses" data-articleId="422915591" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Balancing military life and civilian life has many challenges, including finding a new job.</p><p>That can be difficult for both veterans and their families. That's where a popular job fair fills the gap.</p><p>The military job fair was poignant given that military spouses are among the highest percentage unemployed groups in the country. Reservists and transitioning military members are also challenged with finding opportunities as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting" title="Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting" data-articleId="422912498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Allen Police Department now confirms the mother of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius contacted the department about her 21-year-old son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.</p><p>Police originally said there was no record of the phone call made by the mother. However late Thursday, Allen PD said they found that a security camera did record part of the call and explained why the call didn't warrant any further officer involvement.</p><p>Investigators say the call was made just before noon on June 27. They say the suspect's mother was solely focused on the fact that her son bought a high-powered rifle online and was concerned about his “lack of experience” with a weapon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 96-year-old woman is shown holding hands with a stranger sitting next to her on her first flight in 15 years. (Photo credit: Megan Ashley via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Wilkerson with his beloved pit bull. (Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson-Weaver via Facebook)" title="Josh Wilkerson Banner 2_1565307406005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_MILITARY JOB FAIR 5P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a 