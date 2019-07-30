< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. What you need to know about the Capital One data breach By KEN SWEET, FRANK BAJAK and MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP Business Writers, FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 30 2019 04:03PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 05:48PM CDT full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421163757-421165135"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421163757-421165135" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/CAPITAL_ONE_DATA_BREACH__TRACEE_CARRASCO_PKG___3B0_00.00.00.24_1564521066893_7560437_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421163757" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.</p> <p>The alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, obtained Social Security and bank account numbers in some instances, as well other information such as names, birthdates, credit scores and self-reported income, the bank said Monday. It said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer/capital-one-announces-data-breach-about-100-million-people-affected">READ MORE: Capital One announces data breach; about 100 million people affected</a></p> <p>Capital One Financial is just the latest business to suffer a data breach. Only last week Equifax, the credit reporting company, announced a $700 million settlement over its own 2017 data breach that impacted half of the U.S. population. Other companies that have had breaches include the hotel chain Marriott, retail giants Home Depot and Target.</p> <p><strong>WHAT HAPPENED?</strong></p> <p>Thompson, 33, who uses the online handle "erratic," allegedly obtained access to Capital One data stored on Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services in March. She downloaded the data and stored it on her own servers, according to the complaint.</p> <p>Thompson was a systems engineer at Amazon Web Services between 2015 and 2016, about three years before the breach took place. The breach went unnoticed by Amazon and Capital One.</p> <p>Thompson used the anonymous web browser Tor and a Virtual Private Network in extracting the data - typical methods hackers use to try to mask infiltrations - but she later boasted about the hack on Twitter and a chat group on Slack, posting screenshots as evidence of her exploit.</p> <p>It was only after Thompson began bragging about her feat in a private group chat with other hackers that someone reached out to Capital One to let them know on July 17.</p> <p>Once the informant told Capital One the company closed the vulnerability. The company verified its information had been stolen by July 19 and started tracking Thompson and working with the FBI. The FBI raided Thompson's residence on Monday and seized digital devices. An initial search turned up files that referenced Capital One and "other entities that may have been targets of attempted or actual network intrusions."</p> <p><strong>WHAT DID THOMPSON TAKE?</strong></p> <p>The data breach involves about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.</p> <p>Prosecutors said a misconfigured Capital One firewall let Thompson access folders of data that Amazon Web Services was hosting for the bank. Thompson sent a command that returned a list of more than 700 folders and copied data from an unspecified number of them. Capital One said the bulk of the hacked data consisted of information supplied by consumers and small businesses who applied for credit cards between 2005 and early 2019. The hacker also was able to gain some access to fragments of transactional information from dates in 2016, 2017 and 2018.</p> <p>The bank said it believes it is unlikely that the information obtained was used for fraud, but the investigation is ongoing.</p> <p>Capital One says 140,000 individuals had their Social Security numbers accessed, and another 80,000 had their bank account information accessed.</p> <p><strong>HOW DID CAPITAL ONE HANDLE THE BREACH?</strong></p> <p>Capital One says once it learned of the breach on July 17, it immediately closed the vulnerability, and it was able to figure out what Thompson accessed 36 hours later, on July 19. The company was able to build a profile on Thompson from their internal investigation, and handed that to the FBI, who arrested her 10 days later, the day the bank disclosed the breach.</p> <p>By contrast, it took Equifax six weeks before it publicly disclose its security incident, which was similar in size.</p> <p><strong>WHAT TO DO</strong></p> <p>Capital One said it will reach out to those affected using "a variety of channels."</p> <p>That bank said it will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected. The company also said that consumers can visit <a href="http://www.capitalone.com/facts2019">www.capitalone.com/facts2019</a> for more information. In Canada, information can be found at <a href="http://www.capitalone.ca/facts2019">www.capitalone.ca/facts2019</a>.</p> <p>Consumers should also obtain copies of their credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. By federal law, consumers can receive a free copy of their credit report every 12 months from each of the three big agencies - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.</p> <p>Look over all of your listed accounts and loans to make sure that all of your personal information is correct and that you authorized the transaction. If you find something suspicious, contact the company that issued the account and the credit-rating agency.</p> <p><em>Freeze your credit</em><br /> Contact the three bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to freeze your credit and it will stop new accounts from being opened in your name. Freezing your credit does not affect your credit. Consumers can freeze their credit for free because of a law that President Donald Trump signed last year. Before that, fees were typically $5 to $10 per rating agency. You'll need to remember to temporarily unfreeze your credit if you apply for a new credit card or loan. Also keep in mind that a credit freeze won't protect you from thieves who file a fraudulent tax return in your name or make charges against an existing account.</p> <p><em>Place a fraud alert on your credit</em><br /> If you don't want to freeze your credit because you are applying for a loan, set up a fraud alert with one of the three credit-monitoring agencies. This alert you if anyone is trying to use your credit or your identity to open new lines of credit.</p> <p><em>Check your credit and your statements</em><br /> Review and check your statements regularly. See activity which you don't recognize? Report it immediately. Also, scan your credit report to make sure there are no accounts listed which you do not recognize or activity you didn't authorize. This is also a good opportunity to clean house and maybe close that checking account you opened in college and forgot about. Also, now is a good time to update any passwords and, if you can, upgrading them to some kind of two-factor authentication.</p> <p><em>Protect yourself moving forward</em><br /> Free services like Credit Karma will monitor your credit and allow you to check your score too. You should also change your passwords regularly. More Consumer Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cheesecake Factory offering half-price cheesecake on July 30</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you have a love for cheesecake, today is your day.</p><p>In celebration of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering any slice at half the price. The deal is available if you are dining in on Tuesday, July 30, which is when the yummy national holiday falls on.</p><p>You can only get one per customer, and must be present at the restaurant.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/consumer/capital-one-announces-data-breach-about-100-million-people-affected" title="Capital One announces data breach; about 100 million people affected" data-articleId="420999572" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Capital_One_admits_hacker_stole_personal_0_7559254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Capital_One_admits_hacker_stole_personal_0_7559254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Capital_One_admits_hacker_stole_personal_0_7559254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Capital_One_admits_hacker_stole_personal_0_7559254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Capital_One_admits_hacker_stole_personal_0_7559254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Todd reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Capital One announces data breach; about 100 million people affected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Capital One announced Monday the company has suffered a data breach involving about 100 million people in the United States.</p><p>In a statement, officials with the financial firm said the breach happened on March 22 and March 23, when a person managed to access customer information via a vulnerability. The vulnerability was reported to the company by a security researcher on July 17, and the breach was discovered on July 19.</p><p>Company officials say data collected when customers applied for credit cards were affected. The data was collected from 2005 to early 2019, and involved personal information of customers, in addition to credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, and contact information.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/consumer/costco-has-a-new-digital-membership-card-to-make-shopping-easier" title="Costco has a new digital membership card to make shopping easier" data-articleId="420505520" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Costco_has_a_new_digital_membership_card_0_7552010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Costco_has_a_new_digital_membership_card_0_7552010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Costco_has_a_new_digital_membership_card_0_7552010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Costco_has_a_new_digital_membership_card_0_7552010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/Costco_has_a_new_digital_membership_card_0_7552010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The warehouse company recently announced that it has launched a digital membership card so that customers no longer have to carry the physical card." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Costco has a new digital membership card to make shopping easier</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div Costco members won't have to worry about forgetting their membership cards again.

The warehouse chain has just announced a digital membership card so that customers will no longer need their physical cards to enter the store or to checkout.

The new digital "card" will need to be downloaded onto the Costco app, making shopping easier for tech-savvy customers and those who forgot their cards at home. Featured Videos static-position" href="/news/anti-hate-rally-held-in-denton-in-response-to-reported-white-nationalist-gatherings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/H_S_9P_DENTON%20HATE%20SPEECH%20RALLY_00.00.07.27_1564540567679.png_7561096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="H_S_9P_DENTON HATE SPEECH RALLY_00.00.07.27_1564540567679.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Anti-hate rally held in Denton in response to reported white nationalist gatherings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-of-dallas-facing-lawsuit-over-paid-sick-leave-ordinance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_DALLAS PAID SICK LEAVE 9P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City of Dallas facing lawsuit over paid sick leave ordinance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A A media briefing occurs ahead of tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1165148881_1564531808156-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/feeling-the-heat-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feeling_The_Heat__0_20190730232158"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Feeling The Heat!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>City of Dallas facing lawsuit over paid sick leave ordinance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;briefing&#x20;occurs&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;tonight&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Fox&#x20;Theatre&#x20;July&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2c;&#x20;Michigan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/feeling-the-heat-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeling The Heat!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-delivery-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-stealing-dog-from-mans-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mycah&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Keyona&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Wade&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Crowley&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Parker&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing dog from Weatherford man's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-runner-avoids-serious-injury-after-tree-falls-on-vehicle-at-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas runner avoids serious injury after tree falls on vehicle at park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 