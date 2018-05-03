Texans can get a free Lyft ride on Cinco de Mayo

For those planning on having a margarita (or a couple) this weekend for Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering a free sober ride home.

With the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the ride-sharing app is launching the Sober Rides TX pilot program that will kick off this Saturday with Cinco de Mayo.

The deal works for one free ride up to $10. It must be used between May 5, 12:01 a.m. and May 6, 3:00 a.m. and only applies in Texas. You must claim the free Lyft ride at this link.

Texas leads the nation in traffic fatalities with alcohol being a contributing factor in 44 percent of the deaths, according to the Texas Municipal Police Association.

"As we gear up for this weekend, we know people will be out celebrating,” said Lyft DFW Market Manager Yohan Bobcombe. “So we're proud to come together across the state to offer passengers access to affordable, reliable, and responsible transportation."

Lyft is pledging $50,000 in free rides across Texas with the Sober Ride TX program.