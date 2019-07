An update to a consumer investigation we've been following for months.

The owner of a local car dealership group accused of not paying off trades or transferring titles sat down for a one-on-one meeting with FOX 4's Steve Noviello.

That meeting comes with news of a lawsuit that may have your vehicle tied up in a legal battle.

A lawsuit has been filed against Ken Strickler and his KAMKAD dealership for failure to pay a property lease and for failure to pay for vehicles consigned to him to sell. The exhibits list more than 70 vehicles in question. Click to see if yours is on the list, then contact your lien holder and explain you bought a car for which the seller is alleged to never had had a title.

Watch the video above for the full story.