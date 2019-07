- There will be traffic trouble in the Plano and Richardson area this weekend.

TxDOT is ready to finish a project where Central Expressway crosses the Bush Turnpike.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the transition ramp connecting the westbound Bush Turnpike to northbound 75 Central will be closed.

That closure will remain in effect until the morning of July 20.

The project will affect other ramps in the coming days and weeks.

TxDOT says it has noted for years that vehicles making the transition from these ramps were having to weave and merge into traffic, and find the correct lane, and it was causing too much congestion.

"It is going to take a little while longer to get through there, but it's important to know that this is just a few days, and when it's done, this is one of the major final steps to getting that interchange completed," said Tony Hartzell, with TxDOT Dallas District.

TxDOT is adding additional lanes, some additional ramps, and more pavement that will help traffic flow more easily.

The agency is planning to have all the work completed by the end of this summer.