The mayor of Mineral Wells wanted to make his city a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

The mayor planned to propose Tuesday night that the city council draft an ordinance essentially banning abortions. But things didn't quite work out the way he planned.

Mayor Christopher Perricone asked the city manager to an item on Tuesday’s agenda to create an ordinance that would ban abortion providers from operating in Mineral Wells.

Some people drove from Dallas to speak on the topic. At one point, it wasn’t clear if they would get the chance.

Just after the meeting began before the public got a chance to speak, the council went into private session to discuss whether an ordinance like this would even be legal.

Afterward, Mineral Wells City Attorney Andy Messer addressed the council and the crowd advising against moving forward with drafting an ordinance. He says it could open the city up to legal action since it conflicts with federal law.

In a 5-2 vote, the council decided against moving forward on creating what the mayor called a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” The mayor still wanted to hear public input, so everyone who signed up to speak still got the chance.

“Mayor, I dare you to tell me you own my body like my rapist did. Because I told my rapist no,” said Isabela Villa.

“It’s disgusting that there’s this place in Fort Worth that I can visit where I know that babies go in there and they never come out,” said Evan Herd.

Mayor Perricone says his goal was to make it known his city doesn’t approve of abortion.

However, Mayor Pro-tem Tammy Underwood agreed with the city attorney. She said it’s not about beliefs but rather about the law.

Before the Tuesday meeting, Mayor Perricone further clarified his position and the meaning behind his proposal.

“If we’re going to take the stance that we believe that life begins at conception, that our duty as elected officials is to protect that life, then I feel that we need to take this strongest stand possible,” he said.

Perricone says he got the idea for the ordinance from the East Texas city of Waskom. Last month, an all-male city council voted to ban any abortion clinics from opening in their city.

There are three women on the city council for Mineral Wells. All three of them voted against moving forward.

Mineral Wells is located about 50 miles west of Fort Worth.