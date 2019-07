- Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent a child to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., following an argument in a parking lot near S. Collard and Hangar Ave.

Someone fired several shots into a crowd of people, and one of the bullets went through a vehicle and struck a little girl.

The child was driven to an area hospital by someone at the scene.

Police say the girl’s condition is not known at this time.

The shooter has not yet been identified, and police are continuing their investigation.