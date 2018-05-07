Child is lone survivor after Rockwall house fire

- Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide and house fire in Rockwall early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on White Water Lane near Carruth Lake and John King Boulevard around 5 a.m.

The damage to the home was light but officials said a man and woman were found dead inside. A 4-year-old girl was found asleep in a car parked outside the house. The child was unharmed.

Rockwall police said the home is being treated as a crime scene. Initial indications suggest the man and woman may have died because of a murder-suicide rather than the fire.

Investigators could be seen walking in and out of the house with evidence bags.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story with details as they become available.