- Police in Garland are investigating the death of a 9-month-baby who was found in a hot car.

The baby girl’s father was reportedly the one who found Thursday around 5:15 p.m. at Jerry’s Express Car Wash near Arapaho and Jupiter roads.

Police believe the baby died from the heat, but the medical examiner will need to confirm that.

“What we believe is the baby was left in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time. So it’s likely heat was a cause, but we are working to see the actual cause of death. But with temperatures in the 90s and 100 it’s likely that could be the cause of death,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.

It was a shocker to workers at the car wash near the Garland and Richardson border.

“Mind-boggling, just the thought of a baby dying. No one would think of that. I don’t think I can forget it honestly,” said Kevin Sanchez, a car wash employee.

Police questioned the baby’s parents and said they are cooperating.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.