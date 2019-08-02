< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Child found dead inside hot car at Garland car wash 02 2019 07:39AM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 01 2019 07:59PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 07:39AM CDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 08:15AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/child-found-dead-inside-hot-car-at-garland-car-wash" addthis:title="Garland PD investigating child hot car death" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/child-found-dead-inside-hot-car-at-garland-car-wash?fbclid=IwAR1lflBPVaae3eLg_98pkMrVx1Czo-k6pLx2pOiMf8YQBFIWsiVmADBCxKc";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421719943" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GARLAND, Texas</strong> - Police in Garland are investigating the death of a 9-month-baby who was found in a hot car.</p> <p>The baby girl’s father was reportedly the one who found Thursday around 5:15 p.m. at Jerry’s Express Car Wash near Arapaho and Jupiter roads.</p> <p>Police believe the baby died from the heat, but the medical examiner will need to confirm that.</p> <p>“What we believe is the baby was left in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time. So it’s likely heat was a cause, but we are working to see the actual cause of death. But with temperatures in the 90s and 100 it’s likely that could be the cause of death,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.</p> <p>It was a shocker to workers at the car wash near the Garland and Richardson border.</p> <p>“Mind-boggling, just the thought of a baby dying. No one would think of that. Police car hit by suspected drunken driver
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 02 2019 08:33AM CDT

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Dallas police car early Friday morning.

It happened as the officers were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near University Hills Boulevard and East Laureland Road in southern Dallas.

Police said the driver ran into the squad car that was blocking the crime scene. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Woman killed while trying to cross LBJ Freeway in Garland
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 02 2019 08:21AM CDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 08:25AM CDT

A woman was hit and killed by a car on the LBJ Freeway, just north of Garland Road.

The spot is in Garland but Dallas police officers responded first to the woman in the northbound HOV lane.

They believe she tried to run across the freeway around 10 p.m. Thursday and was hit. 