- Carrollton police officers responded to a noise complaint call. But once they found out what they were responding to, they couldn't help but hit the dance floor.

Carrollton PD posted the body cam on Facebook of one of the responder officers. It shows the officers make contact with the owner in the front home of the backyard.

The woman quickly invites the officers to the backyard were they find a high school graduation party in full swing. Partiers welcome the officers to the fiesta.

It turns out it's not illegal to have unamplified music at houses in Carrollton.

So after some dancing, the officers told everyone to be safe, and they continued their patrols.