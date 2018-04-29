Car crashes into Pleasant Grove apartment complex

Dallas Police are trying to figure out if a medical emergency caused the driver of a car to drive into an apartment building in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

It happened just after 8 pm Saturday night at 2100 N. Prairie Creek Rd.

According to police, the driver of car hit a pole and power lines before hitting the apartment building.

The impact caused transformer fluid to spill on to the street and parking lot.

No one inside the apartment complex was injured.

At this point the unidentified driver does not face any criminal charges.