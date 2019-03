Related Headlines North Texas teen dies while skydiving in Colorado

- A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night to honor an Azle high school student who died in a Colorado skydiving accident while celebrating his birthday.

Dayton Bryant was supposed to have a fun trip with his father to celebrate his upcoming 18th birthday. But he did not make it back home after skydiving with a company called High Sky Adventures in Fremont County, Colorado.

Investigators there said he was skydiving for the first time and was skydiving alone.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

The vigil was held by the Azle High School Band at the Azle Central Park amphitheater.

His friends talked about a 17-year-old who was fearless, who was bold and uniquely himself, and who loved with all his heart.

His own marching band organized the vigil in remembrance of him, singing songs like, "I Can Only Imagine," and wearing purple, his favorite color.

Bryant’s family, friends and neighbors shared memories of him, with many talking about his charisma and charm.

Bryant played the tuba in the band. On Monday, the entire school is planning to wear purple in his honor.

Azle High School will have grief counselors on campus for students when they return from spring break.