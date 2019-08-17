< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store
Posted Aug 17 2019 01:59PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 10:28PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 04:27PM CDT 16 2019 10:28PM By FOX4News.com Staff data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store" data-title="Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth store" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store" addthis:title="Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth store" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424326390" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - Fort Worth police are looking for the man who shot and killed a woman at a convenience store Friday evening.</p> <p>The woman murdered was apparently an innocent bystander who was a customer.</p> <p>Someone fired several shots outside the Eastwood Food Mart on Highway 287 and Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth.</p> <p>The victim's name has not been released.</p> <p>The identity of the gunman, who he was targeting, and why, are all things police are still investigating.</p> <p>The store’s manager, Manny Shrestha, was there at the time of the fatal shooting, and said the victim had just stopped inside of his store for a snack.</p> <p>Shrestha provided FOX 4 with store surveillance that shows the moments right after the shooting.</p> <p>The video quality is poor, but you can see several people running around outside the store.</p> <p>Shrestha said he saw four people in a silver Dodge car, and told police one of them was the shooter.</p> <p>Before the car left the scene after the shooting, the video shows one of the men run from the silver car, over to the woman on the ground, and then run back towards the car as it pulls off.</p> <p>A dark colored van is also seen taking off.</p> <p>Shrestha said he thinks the woman was simply an innocent bystander and not the intended target.</p> <p>“They start shooting, and I was inside just trying to make sure it doesn’t come inside,” Shrestha recalled. “She was lying in the ground. 