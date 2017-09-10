BREAKING: At least 8 killed after shooting at Plano home, supsect is dead

Plano Police are investigating a gruesome scene at a single family home on West Spring Creek Pkwy., where investigators say 8 people have been shot to death. At least 2 others are in the hospital for injuries.

Police don't know what the disturbance was about or how the people in the home knew each other.

A Plano officer shot and killed the suspect. It's unclear if that suspect is one of the 8 people reported dead.

