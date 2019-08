- The Fort Worth Police Department released body cam video of Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, and it appears to show the suspect point a gun at officers before they opened fire.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth, near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Officers were in the area at about 5:45 p.m. to talk to 18-year-old Amari Malone, who was a person of interest, in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

As officers approached him, he started running and pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

The officers chased after Malone, and then opened fire when they identified he had a gun. Police said officers immediately gave him first aid, but he later died at a hospital.

Because of "misinformation" going around on social media about the shooting, police "expedited" the release of body camera video, and it was released on Thursday, the day after the shooting.

It the video, it shows officers drive up and try to talk to Malone, before he runs away.

As officers chase after him, they yell out that he has a gun, and the video shows that Malone points the gun at officers before they open fire.

The officers involved have 17, 9, 6,and 3 years of experience. All four are on paid administrative leave, which is protocol.