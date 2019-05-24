< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend">Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of a child"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child">Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of a child</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-MAYOR%20RAWLINGS%20LONG%20VERSION%20_00.03.23.19_1558737625930.png_7311746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office">Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_sydneywilson_052419_1558731659723_7311434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College, one of the youngest students 'in recent memory'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory">14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College, one of the youngest students 'in recent memory'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend">Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child">Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of a child</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office">Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory">14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College, one of the youngest students 'in recent memory'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/plane-that-crashed-into-mckinney-home-to-be-removed-saturday">Plane that crashed into McKinney home to be removed Saturday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-isd-texas-wesleyan-team-up-to-help-low-performing-schools">Fort Worth ISD, Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 24 2019 09:36PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 09:48PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 09:59PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408910880-408910855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408910880" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The city of Grapevine closed its public parks and boat ramps because they're flooded or unsafe because of debris.</p> <p>The lake level is way above normal. The campgrounds at Grapevine Lake are closed because they are underwater. Nearly every recreation area here is closed due to flooding.</p> <p>With Grapevine Lake now 17 feet above its normal capacity, it means a change in weekend plans for families excited to spend the day there.</p> <p>Game Warden Angel Miller with Texas Parks and Wildlife says parking lots, signs and entire playgrounds are all underwater.</p> <p>It’s bad news for people, like Kyle Watson, who are looking forward to a weekend on the water.</p> <p>“I’m trying to figure out how to get my boat out for the weekend, and it’s not looking good,” he said.</p> <p>Watson was scouting out one of the flooded ramps at Silver Lake Marina.</p> <p>“The problem is you can maybe get a boat on, but the submerged stuff is the issue,” he said.</p> <p>“Unfortunately, we haven’t had enough sunny days to counteract all of the rain and so it’s just flooded our lakes,” Miller said.</p> <p>From Lewisville to Benbrook, 13 lakes on the Trinity River Basin are higher than their normal levels. It’s making many of their campgrounds and recreation areas unreachable. But for people with boats already docked at the marinas, it’s a different story.</p> <p>Darla Beam’s pontoon boat and jet ski are ready to go. She says she’s got an eye out for the temporary lake debris.</p> <p>“It’s common sense so just stay away from the edges. Those places that are underwater,” she said. “And if we don’t overflow it with too many boats, and we stay toward the middle, and we’re okay.”</p> <p>Miller says even with only one ramp available, they still expect the lake to be busy. And boaters can expect random safety checks.</p> <p>Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake will have limited access this weekend because of flooding. The limited parking space will be available on a first come, first serve basis. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/carjacking-suspect-runs-over-suv-owner-crashes-into-dallas-barbershop" title="Carjacking suspect runs over SUV owner, crashes into Dallas barbershop" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carjacking suspect runs over SUV owner, crashes into Dallas barbershop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a woman was dragged and run over by her own SUV Friday when she tried to stop some kids from stealing it in Northeast Dallas.</p><p>The woman was injured after a juvenile carjacker dragged her, ran her over and then crashed into a barber shop. The young man was arrested.</p><p>Police say it happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missing-grand-prairie-mother-died-from-homicidal-violence-" title="Missing Grand Prairie mother died from 'homicidal violence'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Grand Prairie mother died from 'homicidal violence'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas County Medical Examiner has found that a Grand Prairie mother whose body was found in Mountain Creek Lake last month died from "homicidal violence."</p><p>Weltzin Garcia and Alfonso Hernandez, her common-in-law husband, were reported missing in early February. It was a week after Garcia pressed charges against him for assault.</p><p>Garcia's body was found by a kayaker months after she and Hernadez had been reported missing. Hernandez's body was found in White Rock Lake six weeks earlier.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office" title="Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Dallas_Mayor_Mike_Rawlings_reflects_on_s_0_7311923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Dallas_Mayor_Mike_Rawlings_reflects_on_s_0_7311923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Dallas_Mayor_Mike_Rawlings_reflects_on_s_0_7311923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Dallas_Mayor_Mike_Rawlings_reflects_on_s_0_7311923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Dallas_Mayor_Mike_Rawlings_reflects_on_s_0_7311923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No Dallas mayor in modern time has served as long as Mike Rawlings.</p><p>The mayor has termed out now and will give up his office to either Scott Griggs or Eric Johnson. This week, he sat down with FOX 4 Reporter Shaun Rabb to look back and forward.</p><p>Throughout his life, Rawlings said he had never really given back. And when he was approached to run, he thought maybe he could make a difference. If you ask him, he'll tell you he did.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend" data-title="Grapevine Lake ramps closed for weekend" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/boat-ramps-parks-at-grapevine-lake-closed-for-memorial-day-weekend" addthis:title="Grapevine Lake ramps closed for weekend" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child" > <h3>Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of a child</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child" data-title="Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of.." class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child" addthis:title="Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of.." > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office" > <h3>Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office" data-title="Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-reflects-on-service-before-leaving-office" addthis:title="Rawlings reflects on service before leaving office" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory" > <h3>14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College, one of the youngest students 'in recent memory'</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory" data-title="14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/trending/14-year-old-gets-accepted-to-spelman-college-one-of-the-youngest-students-in-recent-memory" addthis:title="14-year-old gets accepted to Spelman College" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 