<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story409845500" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="VIDEO_PLAYER_STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409845500" data-article-version="1.0">Blind artist painting 4-story mural in Dallas</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-409845500" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Blind artist painting 4-story mural in Dallas&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/blind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas" data-title="Blind artist painting 4-story mural in Dallas" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/blind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas" addthis:title="Blind artist painting 4-story mural in Dallas">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409845500.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409845500");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409845500_409839753_131807"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409845500_409839753_131807";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409839753","video":"569476","title":"Blind%20artist%20painting%204-story%20mural%20in%20Dallas","caption":"FOX%204%20photojournalist%20Brad%20Kaplan%20shares%20John%20Bramblitt%27s%20story.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FBlind_artist_painting_4_story_mural_in_D_0_7330582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FBlind_artist_painting_4_story_mural_in_Dallas_569476_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653842405%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D18TW8JO2X0QiCUxbVayOc66UwtU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fblind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 11:40AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409845500_409839753_131807",video:"569476",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Blind_artist_painting_4_story_mural_in_D_0_7330582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25204%2520photojournalist%2520Brad%2520Kaplan%2520shares%2520John%2520Bramblitt%2527s%2520story.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Blind_artist_painting_4_story_mural_in_Dallas_569476_1800.mp4?Expires=1653842405&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=18TW8JO2X0QiCUxbVayOc66UwtU",eventLabel:"Blind%20artist%20painting%204-story%20mural%20in%20Dallas-409839753",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fblind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/blind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409845500"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:40AM CDT<span></p>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> The man working on it had to relearn how to be a visual artist after losing his sight.</p><p>John Bramblitt lost his eyesight almost 20 years ago when he was a student at the University of North Texas.</p><p>“I relearned how to paint. I relearned how to do everything. And when you lose your eyesight, you have to learn a new way to do everything,” he said.</p><p>Bramblitt’s wife, Jacqui Serie, gives him pointers, telling him where he needs to put the boom. From there, the blind artist said he feels the wall to make sure he is where he thinks he is.</p><p>“I’m always telling the kids you can do anything. Always go outside your limits. So, I started to think what’s the craziest thing you can do? What’s outside of your limits? And I thought well a mural because I have to touch to try to paint. It’s really hard to touch an entire building so that sounds crazy,” he said.</p><p>Bramblitt discovered a special black paint that he uses because it feels very slick and different from the brick. It also feels different than other colors. He can feel for the black lines to determine where to put his brush.</p><p>The mural that he’s working on depicts a woman who is sitting on a porch playing a guitar. It’s bright and colorful. Bramblitt thinks it represents the area.</p><p>“We’re in the Bishop Arts District. It’s a very fun, kind of laid back place. It’s full of art and music. And whenever I hear music I see colors. So I have to have bright colors,” he said.</p><p>Bramblitt painted the design on canvas first and broke it down into stages. But now that it’s on a wall he often loses his place.</p><p>“The wonderful thing about art is it’s all about what you can do. What you can’t do doesn’t even enter the equation. Hazmat crews called to North Dallas apartments after 2 women, dog found dead
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 03:07PM CDT
Two women and a dog were found dead inside a North Dallas apartment, and hazmat crews were called out to the scene.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out just before 10 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of Vail St.
Fire crews were called to the scene after maintenance workers forced their way into an apartment and found the bodies of two women and a dog. North Texas theaters offering free movie tickets to teachers in June
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 01:58PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:59PM CDT
Some North Texas movie theaters are giving teachers an extra reason to enjoy their summer breaks by giving them free movie tickets in the month of June.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations across the Metroplex are offering free admission to all school employees throughout June.
The theaters are bring back their "Teacher Appreciation Days," allowing school employees to get a free ticket to any movie before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in June. What’s worse? The two groups may be ready to make a deal with each other.</p><p>When Joe Lopez traded in his GT 500 for a Ford F-150, he thought the deal was done.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-trade-in-complaints-piling-up-against-2nd-north-texas-dealership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-FOYS KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Car trade-in complaints piling up against 2nd North Texas dealership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Noon_Update_0_20190530172615"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thursday Noon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/blind-artist-painting-4-story-mural-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-BLIND%20MURAL%20ARTIST%2010P_00.00.00.00_1559235886076.png_7331094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S-BLIND MURAL ARTIST 10P_00.00.00.00_1559235886076.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Blind artist painting 4-story mural in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/young-violinist-joins-dallas-symphony-orchestra"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Young_violinist_joins_Dallas_Symphony_Or_0_7330574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Young_violinist_joins_Dallas_Symphony_Or_0_20190530161525"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young violinist joins Dallas Symphony Orchestra</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3459_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3459_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-theaters-offering-free-movie-tickets-to-teachers-for-june" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/15/MovieTheater_1502848507713_3922337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/15/MovieTheater_1502848507713_3922337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/15/MovieTheater_1502848507713_3922337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/15/MovieTheater_1502848507713_3922337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/08/15/MovieTheater_1502848507713_3922337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas theaters offering free movie tickets to teachers in June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-trade-in-complaints-piling-up-against-2nd-north-texas-dealership" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FOYS%20KAMKAD_00.00.44.29_1559239533562.png_7331342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Car trade-in complaints piling up against 2nd North Texas dealership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-shooting-trooper-before-standoff-in-frisco-indicted-on-7-felony-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Bryan%20Mathew%20Cahill_1559238085201.jpg_7331227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Bryan%20Mathew%20Cahill_1559238085201.jpg_7331227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Bryan%20Mathew%20Cahill_1559238085201.jpg_7331227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Bryan%20Mathew%20Cahill_1559238085201.jpg_7331227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Bryan%20Mathew%20Cahill_1559238085201.jpg_7331227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of shooting trooper before standoff in Frisco indicted on 7 felony charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7331145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">News</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> 