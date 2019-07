- A driver was rescued after crashing into a Downtown Dallas building overnight. The quick actions of first responders likely saved his life.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, where Ross Avenue ends at Houston Street. Instead of turning right or left, a suspected drunken driver drove straight into the side of The Luminary building. His car caught fire just after the crash.

People who work at the building said this isn't the first time someone has crashed into the building.

“Could see, ‘Oh my God, there really is this scene happening right there,’” former FOX4 photojournalist Robert McMurrey said.

McMurrey was lying in bed, when suddenly, he heard a loud crash outside.

“I hear a giant thud, like a train into a building,” he said.

McMurrey looked out the window of his fifth floor apartment and saw a black Range Rover partially embedded in the front of the building.

“That's when I came out on my balcony with my cell phone and started shooting video,” he added.

Within seconds, the SUV caught fire, with the driver trapped inside.

Two Dallas bicycle officers heard the crash and responded. They got help from a security director at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

“They're having trouble getting the door open, so I saw them, probably with a nightstick, just crash through the window,” McMurrey said.

Together, the first responders pulled the driver out and got him to safety. He was the only person inside the car.

“I came out of my building and witnessed police officers attempting to extract the gentleman. I assisted the police officers in extracting the gentleman and then used medical training I received in the Texas Army National Guard. I assisted the officers in applying a tourniquet and evaluating the casualty,” said Matthew Oldham, the security director.

Oldham said the man was conscious when they provided first aid. He appeared to have two broken arms and a serious leg injury but is expected to survive.

Soon after, Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on scene.

Dallas police say the 38-year-old driver was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A large, metal planter prevented the SUV from going any further into the building.

Oldham was just grateful no one else was hurt.

"Glad to hear he was stable and hope it all works out for him," he said.

The building owners were at the scene Wednesday afternoon assessing the damage. One official declined to provide any details about their course of action.

DPD is not releasing the name of the driver until he's out of the hospital and booked into jail.