- Authorities have confirmed that a deputy has died after being found with "significant injuries to his head" in Downtown Fort Worth Friday night.

Police say Forth Worth PD officers were called out just before 9:30 p.m., to a reported shooting involving a Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy in the 200 block of Taylor St.

Keith Shepherd, a 19-year veteran with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, was taken to Harris Hospital after being found with "significant injuries to his head." He was found in his personal vehicle in the sheriff's office parking lot after reportedly returning from lunch.

Shepherd was later pronounced dead of his injuries.

Authorities are canvasing the area, but haven't released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Video from all cameras in a three block radius of the scene are being pulled and examined.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.