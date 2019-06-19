< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Audit finds city of Dallas misspent $6.6M meant for affordable housing 19 2019 06:56PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:06PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 06:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 07:08PM CDT https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-18h06m00s298_1560985594402_7421010_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413631026" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A federal audit by the HUD office of inspector general found the city of Dallas misspent more than $6.6 million dollars. The office believes the city of Dallas should be required to pay the money back.</p> <p>The federal audit found everything from missing records to a project approved four years ago that remains an empty lot. Experts say its Dallas' most vulnerable residents who are the biggest losers.</p> <p>Affordable townhomes at one site in Dallas were approved for land four years ago. Yet, construction on the project hasn't even begun despite nearly $1 million in federal HUD money approved for the project.</p> <p>It is just one of the many examples outlined in this federal audit that spell out how auditors believe the city misspent more than $6.5 million that was supposed to help build affordable housing in the city.</p> <p>Daniel Roby is the CEO of the Austin Street Center. He’s concerned about the audit’s findings.</p> <p>“The people getting lost, in the meantime, are our most vulnerable citizens. Nearly 25 percent of people who are homeless are currently employed. These are hardworking people who go to work every day like you and I do,” he said. “It's terrifying. Dallas needs a well-organized city hall. It needs developers who have executed well on these types of projects and have the reputation to see these projects all the way through both the financial and construction side.”</p> <p>The microscope on how Dallas was spending HUD money first began after the city's own auditor found poor record keeping of how $30 million in HUD money was spent.</p> <p>FOX 4 asked to see the city's records in 2017 and viewed six boxes of records at city hall, finding much of HUD's required documentation, like final inspection reports, missing.</p> <p>This federal audit examined how Dallas oversaw HUD money the city awarded to non-profit organizations called community housing development organizations. They're known as CHDOs for short.</p> <p>The audit is highly critical of the city saying it, “did not exercise due diligence, ignored HUD's requirements and spent $60,000 on projects before the CHDOs incurred eligible expenses.”</p> <p>On top of poor documentation for how CHDO's spent HUD money, the audit found that the city could not locate the entire project file for Citywide's Serenity Place apartments project during the audit. The project received $1.95 million in HUD money.</p> <p>Roby says he just wants to have confidence that every dollar given to Dallas for affordable housing is used for that purpose.</p> <p>“The development of housing units in Dallas have been almost completely in the luxury apartment area,” Roby said. “Those in poverty, all they've seen are their rents increase and housing not improve.”</p> <p>The city manager declined to talk to FOX 4 about the audit. The head of economic development did release a memo to the mayor and city council about the findings. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find serial robber using Facebook to find victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are always warning the public that you should never meet folks to sell or buy something set up on social media anywhere but at a local police station.</p><p>This week's Trackdown is a lesson and warning in what can happen if you do.</p><p>Dallas detectives say 19-year-old Ashton Moore is running a decades-old con game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/reported-tornado-leaves-damage-in-greenville" title="Reported tornado leaves damage in Greenville" data-articleId="413636667" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reported tornado leaves damage in Greenville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is widespread damage in the Hunt County town of Greenville after a reported tornado.</p><p>Severe storms swept through Hunt County just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, leaving a trail of downed trees and power lines and damage to buildings.</p><p>Many churches were having services or bible study on Wednesday night. That was the case at Highland Terrace Baptist Church on the outskirts where families were gathered with their pastors when part of the roof was torn off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/investigators-recommend-farmers-branch-officer-who-fatally-shot-suspect-be-charged-with-murder" title="Investigators recommend Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot suspect be charged with murder" data-articleId="413629135" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigators recommend Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot suspect be charged with murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following the investigation of a Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot a suspect, the case against that officer will be brought to a Dallas County grand jury for the charge of murder.</p><p>Juan Moreno was killed in the parking lot of a Dallas strip mall by an officer who has not yet been identified.</p><p>According to Dallas PD, who handled the investigation, Farmers Branch police officers were monitoring a pick-up truck that was stolen out of Irving.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> 