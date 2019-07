Banners saying “In No God We Trust" are stirring up controversy in downtown Fort Worth.

The Metroplex Atheists said the banners are part of an initiative to have the United States motto changed from "In God We Trust" to "E Pluribus Unum" -- that translates to "Out of many, one."

The city said it has received a lot calls about the banners, but they will not come down -- even with all the complaints.

“You know I don’t agree with them either,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “I don’t think they're the right thing to do, but they did follow policy and procedures and as we prepare to celebrate America’s Fourth, thousands of Americans have died for our right to express our opinion. Doesn’t mean we're going to agree on it but it is part of what we stand for as Americans.”

The city says the banners must be removed within five working days of the group's event on July 14.