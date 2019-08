Dallas-based AT&T is donating $300,000 to help provide services to homeless children in the city.

AT&T's Believe Dallas Initiative gave $150,000 each to the non-profits: After8toEducate and Incarnation House.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was on hand. The agencies provide life skills and education, after-school programs and safe spaces for DISD students in need.

"We're mindful that this is back-to-school time. Families and students are busy getting their books and pens and backpacks ready to go back to school," said Mike Peterson with AT&T. "But at the same time, we're mindful that at any one time there are 4,000 homeless students in DISD. This city is fortunate to have two organizations that work every day to address that problem."

AT&T's Believe Dallas is an employee-led initiative that launched last December with the goals of helping the homeless and veterans. So far, nearly $1 million has been donated to organizations in the Dallas area.