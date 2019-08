- A man seen walking around a Wise County school with a long gun was rescued after he got trapped in a wall.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said on Wednesday someone reported seeing the man walking across the Paradise High School campus, which is about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The call set off alarms and the campus was put on lockdown. Although classes haven’t started for the year yet, the band, football team and some teachers were on campus.

After a six-hour manhunt that involved several law enforcement agencies, 59-year-old Elvin Fox was located inside one of the walls of the school’s gym.

The sheriff’s office believes he crawled through the ceiling after being spotted and fell. He was trapped in the wall while officers were searching the surrounding area.

Firefighters freed him and deputies then took him to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Fox is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a firearm.