- A young child is safe after an hours-long SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Wilmer.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmer police got a call about shots fired at the Emli apartments near Interstate 45 and Belt Line Road.

The suspect's wife told authorities that 24-year-old Marcus Williams had shot his gun inside their apartment.

She last saw him in the bathroom, and he was holding their 2-year-old child in his arms. She grabbed their 1-year-old child, and ran out of the apartment to call 911.

Neighbors said they could hear police telling the man to answer his phone and let his son go, and authorities tried several times to make contact with Williams.

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Dallas Sheriff's Tactical Unit went into the apartment and heard a child crying in the master bedroom. The 2-year-old child was found by the team, and taken from the apartment.

FOX 4 reporter Brandon Todd watched an armored unit back up to the command post and officers took a boy wrapped in a blanket to a waiting ambulance.

Police confirmed the 2-year-old child is safe and was checked out by paramedics.

Williams was found deceased in the apartment just before 8:30 a.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.