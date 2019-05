Several drivers spotted an alligator crossing the road in northwestern Tarrant County.

DFW Wildlife posted the pictures of the gator on Wells Burnett Road at the Eagle Mountain Lake Dam.

Drivers stopped to let the creature pass Monday afternoon.

Alligators are native to the area and have been spotted at Eagle Mountain Lake before.

They are protected game in Texas.

