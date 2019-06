A special program is offering military veterans who've run into trouble with the law a chance to wipe the slate clean.

The Diversion Court’s attention on Wednesday turned to a 97-year-old vet who shared his story in commemoration of the historic D-Day battle.

They are military veterans and offenders of crimes who qualify for a program tailored to the special needs of former military members. Most do not wish to have their faces shown.

Judge Brent Carr is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself. He says Tarrant County's diversion court has been around since 2010.

"We have mentor support,” the judge said. “We also have many resources that deal with substance abuse issues, violence issues and PTSD issues."

This week, Carr could not overlook the 75th anniversary of D-Day. So he invited a special guest.

WWII veteran First Sgt. George Spears is 97 years old, sharp with numbers and details and happy to give a little straight talk to the group. When he was 22, he was among the first with his battalion to land under hostile conditions at Omaha Beach in France. He had advice for others on this day 75 years later.

"Don't look back. Do your best at what you're doing. Set your sights high,” he said. “Try to forget about all the bad things if you had any. Just remember the good."

“America today is the result of many who have come before us and many who have paid a great price and made a great sacrifice,” Carr said.

First Sgt. Spears did just that and continues to serve to this day.

"Keep the spirit,” he said. “I stay optimistic. That's important. Yes, it is. Very important.”

The nonprofit group which coordinated Wednesday’s visit is Operation Red, White and Blue. Its mission is to assist veterans and consistently find ways to honor them.