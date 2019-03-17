< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2F67-pound-catfish-caught-in-north-texas-lake-may-set-new-junior-angler-record width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 67-pound catfish caught in North Texas lake may set new junior angler record By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 17 2019 08:02PM CDT Another huge catfish has been pulled from Lake Tawakoni, and this one is another pending state record.</p><p>It's not the largest blue catfish ever caught in Texas, but it is the pending record for junior anglers -- those under 17 years of age.</p><p>Brenden Rogers, of Cisco, Texas, caught the monster 67.1 pound catfish on Saturday while fishing with Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Guide Service.</p><p>The 13-year-old donated the fish to Texas Parks and Wildlife.</p><p>It's been taken to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center near Athens, where it will be kept on display in the big live tank for visitors to come and see for years to come. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/lone-star-adventure-taekwon-do-at-poteet-martial-arts-gym" title="Lone Star Adventure: Taekwon-do at Poteet Martial Arts Gym" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Lone_Star_Adventures__Local_Tae_Kwon_Do__0_6901746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Lone_Star_Adventures__Local_Tae_Kwon_Do__0_6901746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lone Star Adventure: Taekwon-do at Poteet Martial Arts Gym"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Lone_Star_Adventures__Local_Tae_Kwon_Do__0_6901746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Lone_Star_Adventures__Local_Tae_Kwon_Do__0_6901746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Lone Star Adventure: Taekwon-do at Poteet Martial Arts Gym"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lone Star Adventure: Taekwon-do at Poteet Martial Arts Gym</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's Lone Star Adventure takes us to a local gym where people train in the martial arts of Taekown-do. It's home to several local athletes who will compete at World Games in Germany next month. We are headed south of DFW to Midlothian and Poteet Martial Arts Gym. Poteettkd.com </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/67-pound-catfish-caught-in-north-texas-lake-may-set-new-junior-angler-record" title="67-pound catfish caught in North Texas lake may set new junior angler record" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/0317catfish_1552870864243_6901731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/0317catfish_1552870864243_6901731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="67-pound catfish caught in North Texas lake may set new junior angler record"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/0317catfish_1552870864243_6901731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/0317catfish_1552870864243_6901731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="67-pound catfish caught in North Texas lake may set new junior angler record"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>67-pound catfish caught in North Texas lake may set new junior angler record</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another huge catfish has been pulled from Lake Tawakoni, and this one is another pending state record.</p><p>It's not the largest blue catfish ever caught in Texas, but it is the pending record for junior anglers -- those under 17 years of age.</p><p>Brenden Rogers, of Cisco, Texas, caught the monster 67.1 pound catfish on Saturday while fishing with Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Guide Service.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/candlelight-vigil-held-for-azle-teen-who-died-in-skydiving-accident-in-colorado" title="Candlelight vigil held for Azle teen who died in skydiving accident in Colorado" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Memorial_for_Azle_Teen_Killed_in_Skydivi_0_6901690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Memorial_for_Azle_Teen_Killed_in_Skydivi_0_6901690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Candlelight vigil held for Azle teen who died in skydiving accident in Colorado"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Memorial_for_Azle_Teen_Killed_in_Skydivi_0_6901690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/17/Memorial_for_Azle_Teen_Killed_in_Skydivi_0_6901690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Candlelight vigil held for Azle teen who died in skydiving accident in Colorado"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candlelight vigil held for Azle teen who died in skydiving accident in Colorado</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 07:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night to honor an Azle high school student who died in a Colorado skydiving accident while celebrating his birthday.</p><p>Dayton Bryant was supposed to have a fun trip with his father to celebrate his upcoming 18th birthday. But he did not make it back home after skydiving with a company called High Sky Adventures in Fremont County, Colorado.</p><p>Investigators there said he was skydiving for the first time and was skydiving alone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> 