Another huge catfish has been pulled from Lake Tawakoni, and this one is another pending state record.

It's not the largest blue catfish ever caught in Texas, but it is the pending record for junior anglers -- those under 17 years of age.

Brenden Rogers, of Cisco, Texas, caught the monster 67.1 pound catfish on Saturday while fishing with Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Guide Service.

The 13-year-old donated the fish to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

It's been taken to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center near Athens, where it will be kept on display in the big live tank for visitors to come and see for years to come.