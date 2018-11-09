5-year-old found wandering, baby alone in closet in Fort Worth

- Fort Worth police and Child Protective Services are trying to figure out why a 6-month-old baby and her 5-year-old sister were left home alone overnight.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani with the Fort Worth Police Department said a neighbor reported seeing a little girl walking around in an apartment complex parking lot without a coat on early Friday around 6 a.m.

After talking to her for a while, officers were able to find where she lives in the Red Rock Apartments, which is near Altamesa Boulevard and McCart Avenue in south Fort Worth.

When police got the little girl to her apartment, they heard a baby crying. The officers went inside and found a 6-month-old baby in the closet, police said.

The children’s mother returned home while police were there. Police said she was just getting off of work after going in at midnight.

Reggie Williams lives in the complex and was coming home from work as police officers were there looking for answers. He drove in that entrance near where she was found.

“And I could've easily hit her without even noticing,” he said. “I guess I understand childcare is very expensive. But if you can't go to work because you need to take care of your kids, that's the decision you need to make. You can't choose work over your kids.”

Police are still sorting out the details. There’s no word on what charges the children’s mother will face. They were not hurt and are now safe.

CPS has not said if they've had prior reports about this family, but say the children are staying with a relative while this is being investigated.