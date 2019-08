- Five people were killed and a sixth person was critically burned in an early morning crash in north Fort Worth.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Northside Drive near the North Freeway.

A pickup truck reportedly went off the road and into a wooded area. It crashed into a tree and caught fire.

“Traveled across this vacant lot and into the woods at a high rate of speed because it crashed through several trees. Ended up striking a very large tree and catching fire,” said Capt. R.L. Krouse with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The five people that were in the truck died in the crash. Their names have not yet been released.

A homeless man who was in a tent next to the tree was seriously burned. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Speed was likely a factor.