- A 4-year-old boy has died days after being found unresponsive in a hot car near Aubrey.

A family member found the unresponsive child inside a vehicle in the family's driveway around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics arrived and treated the boy, before a medical helicopter flew him to an area hospital.

Aubrey police were told by Children’s Medical Center Dallas Saturday morning that the child had died.

No criminal charges have been filed, but police say they're still investigating.