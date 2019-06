- One woman is dead and several other people were hurt in a shootout at an infamous South Dallas car wash.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police found four people with gunshot wounds at Jim’s Car Wash on MLK Boulevard, not far from Fair Park.

Witnesses said they were shot during in a disturbance at the car wash. Hundreds of people had reportedly gathered there. Several people pulled out guns and began firing.

“I was on the other side of the car wash here. We heard about 40 gunshots ring out. Just about the whole crowd run towards that way. A few car accidents. I’m not really sure the details on what happened but it was about 40 gunshots rung out,” said Ashlie Howse, a witness.

The victims were all taken to a local hospital. One woman died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

So far police have not made any arrests.

The city of Dallas has been trying to shut the car wash down, calling it a nuisance.