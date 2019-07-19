< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story427558834" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427558834" data-article-version="1.0">4,000 jury summons sent out for Amber Guyger murder trial</h1>
</header> data-article-id="427558834" data-article-version="1.0">4,000 jury summons sent out for Amber Guyger murder trial</h1>
</header> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427558834");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427558834_427574759_159386"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="427574759" data-video-posted-date="Sep 05 2019 05:47PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/05/4_000_jury_summons_sent_out_for_Amber_Gu_0_7641627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>4,000 jury summons sent out for Amber Guyger trial</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="427653309" data-video-posted-date="Sep 06 2019 07:51AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Criminal_defense_attorney_provides_insig_0_7642810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Criminal defense attorney provides insight on Amber Guyger jury selection</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/4-000-jury-summons-sent-out-for-amber-guyger-murder-trial">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:29PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-427558834"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:47PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 07:55AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427558834-419215163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427558834" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The process of jury selection in the Amber Guyger murder case is expected to span at least a week.</p> <p>It was September 6, 2018, when then Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean.</p> <p>She told police she mistook his apartment for hers, as she lived one floor below, and thought he was an intruder.</p> <p>She was later fired from the police department and charged with murder.</p> <p>The judge has cast a wide net for potential jurors in this trial, more than anyone can remember.</p> <p>About 4,000 Dallas County citizens have been summoned to appear Friday morning as the jury selection process gets underway.</p> <p>The former officer, now defendant, Amber Guyger, her legal team, and prosecutors will be in the central jury room at Frank Crowley Courthouse as the process of picking the jurors to weigh the evidence in this trial begins.</p> <p>Thousands of jury summons were mailed out, but for various reasons, only 500-600 are expected to show up.</p> <p>“We have summons that go out to faulty addresses, so people don’t ultimately get them. We have jurors exempt for whatever reason; age, military. And unfortunately, nationwide, we have a problem with people just not honoring their jury summons,” jury consultant Kacy Miller explained.</p> <p>Miller has more than 20 years of experience as a jury consultant.</p> <p>She was able to discuss the Guyger trial because she is not working for either side.</p> <p>“And the judge will present to them a written questionnaire. Could be a couple of pages, might be as many as five, might be as many as 10,” Miller said.</p> <p>The carefully crafted questionnaire is designed to get more information about the possible jurors.</p> <p>“Looking for jurors who might have a bias or prejudice against one side or the other that will potentially make them ineligible,” Miller said.</p> <p>The pool of jurors will fill out the questionnaire, and leave that in the jury room.</p> <p>Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over the case, and lawyers for both sides will go through those answers and whittle down the number being considered to serve on the jury.</p> <p>“This case has had a lot of attention, both in social media, especially print media, television media,” Miller said. “The parties need to identify jurors who have had exposure to that, but exposure to the media does not necessarily excuse a juror from serving.”</p> <p>Those chosen - maybe 200-250 – come back September 13 to answer questions from the attorneys in what’s called “voir dire,” which means: to seek the truth.</p> <p>“And it can be an uncomfortable process for jurors if they don’t understand the purpose of it, because it feels like people are interrogating them. And you’re in a room with 250 of your new best friends and being asked to comment on sometimes topics that are uncomfortable, or politically or socially sensitive,” Miller added.</p> <p>Based on “voir dire,” Judge Kemp will determine if a fair and impartial jury can be seated, before moving ahead with any change of venue hearing which was requested by the defense.</p> <p>“I think it shows me she has faith in the jury system, faith in Dallas County jurors, and has a high hope that by summoning such a large number and allowing a written questionnaire and probably extensive oral “voir dire,” that she and they can seat, in fact, an impartial jury,” Miller said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/dallas-father-fighting-for-his-life-in-icu-after-being-shot-while-taking-out-the-trash-with-his-wife" title="Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife" data-articleId="427846192" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife</h4>
</div> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 10:39PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A Dallas father is still in the ICU after being shot multiple times almost a month ago.</p><p>Back on August 14, Gerardo Carrasco was shot while walking right next to his wife as they took out the trash.</p><p>He's still in the hospital Saturday night, and the shooting happened just a few days after police say the suspect -- Jesus Rodriguez – killed someone else.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/police-investigating-cause-of-death-for-woman-found-dead-in-fort-worth" title="Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth" data-articleId="427839285" > href="/news/police-investigating-cause-of-death-for-woman-found-dead-in-fort-worth" title="Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth" data-articleId="427839285" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 06:47PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Fort Worth police are working to determine the cause of death for a female who was found dead early Saturday morning.</p><p>According to police, the body was found just after 3 a.m., in the 1500 block of Ederville Road S.</p><p>Responding officers found the female's body, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders" title="Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders" data-articleId="427835541" > remember 9/11 first responders" data-articleId="427835541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and people around the world are remembering the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11.</p><p>First responders from around the world participated in the 9th annual Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday at the Renaissance Tower in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>It's a journey up 110 flights of stairs honoring fallen first responders.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-cause-of-death-for-woman-found-dead-in-fort-worth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-hangs-on-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat Hangs On!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/molly-jane-s-law-creates-statewide-database-to-track-repeat-sex-offenders-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <h3>Molly Jane's Law creates statewide database to track repeat sex offenders in Texas</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> 