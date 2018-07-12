35 arrested after two North Texas drug rings busted, two still at large

A combined operation between federal, state and local authorities resulted in a significant “drug ring bust” that had ties to the North Texas area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday in Wichita Falls.

The rings were distributing heroin and methamphetamine into Wichita Falls and Vernon and some of those drugs were coming from Dallas and Fort Worth. One was based out of Vernon while the other was based out of North Texas.

A total of 35 people have been arrested in connection with the rings. Two, brothers Trevor Clifford Scott, 35, and Jarvis Damon Scott, 21, are still on the run. They are considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the FBI.

Authorities would not say if there is a connection to drug cartels.

“We do not state in the indictment or the complaint any connection,” the US Attorney for the Northern District Erin Nealy Cox said. “But as you know, the methamphetamine we are seeing in the North Texas typically comes from Mexico and that’s all we are able to say about it.

The arrests represent years of investigations. One drug ring had been operating since 2014.