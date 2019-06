- Dallas police have found two of the three suspects wanted in the murder of a man in Deep Ellum last weekend.

Deandre wright, 17, and Jasmine Williams, 29, are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

They are connected to the shooting death of Adan Lozano in a parking lot on Commerce St.

MORE: Trackdown: Help find Adan Lozano's killers

Lozano was found with several gunshot wounds.

A third suspect, Kelsey Young, is still on the loose.

Police say he was the one who shot and killed Lozano.

A stray bullet also hit another person sitting in their car, but they weren’t seriously injured.