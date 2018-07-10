2 officers hurt in crash involving possible drunken driver

- Two Dallas police officers were hurt in an accident that may have been caused by a drunken driver.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday as one officer was pulling over a speeding car near a construction zone on Stemmons Freeway, north of Downtown Dallas.

The car hit another squad car that was set up to protect construction workers. That set off a wild chain reaction crash involving three police cars and a construction truck.

The two injured officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people in the speeding car were also hurt.

The driver is expected to face charges.