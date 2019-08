- Two girls were taken to an area hospital after police and fire crews were called to a drowning call at an apartment complex's pool in Haltom City.

According to police, officers and fire crews were called out at 6:45 p.m. for a possible drowning in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway.

Responding officers found that two young girls were pulled from the pool at an apartment complex.

Those who pulled them from the pool began performing CPR until first responders arrived, who then took over.

Both girls were taken to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are still investigating this case.