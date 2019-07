- A 17-year-old is receiving treatment while being rushed to the hospital after being pulled from Grapevine Lake.

Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said authorities got the possible drowning call at 3:15 p.m. at Rockledge Park.

Brown said the boy's father was able to give first responders a location of where the boy went underwater.

The dive team went in, and they were able to find the boy a short time after arriving.

He was pulled from the water and immediately rushed to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.